Auditor approves FCS levy on May ballot

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education took the second action necessary to place a renewal levy on the May 2021 ballot, as the Greene County Auditor has certified that the millage will be 7.0 mills.

This levy request will not increase property taxes, the district says. The levy is a renewal of one that was first passed in 2007, and renewed in 2012 and 2016. The second resolution to place it on the May ballot was passed at the school board’s Jan. 7 meeting.

According to FCS, this is reduced from the original 8.6 mills that was passed in 2007. The renewal millage was dropped to 8.4 in 2012, and the proposed 7 mills is the lowest renewal amount to date.

“We are pleased that the district will not have to seek any increase in taxes at this time and can simply ask for this to be renewed at a lower rate,” said FCS Treasurer Kevin Philo.

In contrast to previous levies, the levy on the May 2021 ballot would be continuous, meaning it would not have to be renewed again in five years. It also would allow for some small growth if new homes or businesses were built in Fairborn but does not increase the taxes for current property owners, according to the district.

“To go 14 years without an increase in property taxes for the schools, with the exception of monies for new buildings, is unusual with the funding structure for public schools in Ohio,” said school board president Pat McCoart.

“The direction that the Fairborn City School District is going with continuous growth and improvement is remarkable, with new buildings and increased test scores,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “Passage of this renewal levy, without an increase in property taxes, keeps us moving in a positive direction.”

The district will provide information to the community so that voters understand the renewal and that the issue will be on the ballot in May and will not increase residents’ property taxes, FCS said in a release.

”As always, the district wants the community to understand how their schools are funded and welcome any questions regarding school finances,” the release reads.

Residents may contact Treasurer Kevin Philo at (937)-878-3961 or email kphilo@fairborn.k12.oh.us with questions about the school district’s finances.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

