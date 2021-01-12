Fairborn firefighters sworn in

The Fairborn Fire Department recently welcomed two new firefighters to the city. Above: Probationary firefighter Jenna Bennett is sworn in.
Probationary firefighter Brian DeVilbiss receives his hat from fire chief Dave Reichert.
Probationary firefighter Jenna Bennett receives her hat from fire chief Dave Reichert.
