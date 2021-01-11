Andrew Hunt joins Greene County Prosecutor’s Office

XENIA —Andrew Hunt has joined the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as chief trial counsel in the criminal division, Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes announced Wednesday.

A lifelong resident of Greene County, Hunt graduated with honors from Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law. In 2001, he began his legal career at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecutor and for six years, represented the State of Ohio in juvenile court and then common pleas court. Including child sexual abuse cases and murder cases, Hunt has tried more than 30 jury trials for the state.

“I am excited to rejoin the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and work with David,” Hunt said. “As we go forward, I will be mentoring some of the other criminal attorneys. The prosecutor’s office has a good reputation in the public.”

In 2007, Hunt joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio in Dayton. He served as an assistant United States attorney and in that capacity, he helped lead efforts to reduce violent crime through focused prosecutions of firearm/violent offenders, coordinated with law enforcement to implement crime reduction strategies, and oversaw federal grant distribution to local police agencies.

For approximately five years, Hunt was assigned to the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. While there, he prosecuted large-scale drug trafficking organizations operating in the Dayton area, and supervised the use of electronic surveillance techniques such as wiretaps. In 2017, the Department of Justice selected Hunt for a six-month detail to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas at Laredo. He prosecuted drug trafficking, human smuggling, and immigration offenders along the Mexican border. In recognition for his performance, Hunt received commendations from multiple U.S. attorneys and the border patrol.

“Andrew Hunt brings a wealth of prosecuting experience at both the state and federal level into his new role as the chief trial counsel,” Hayes said. “He will bring that experience to bear on the most serious cases and most serious offenders here in Greene County. He is an exceptional attorney and I know that our law enforcement community is looking forward to working with Andrew. This is a good day for law abiding citizens in Greene County and a bad day for those that choose to break the law.”

Hunt lives in Beavercreek. His wife, Karen, serves as a member of the Beavercreek Board of Education. The couple has two children who both attend Beavercreek City Schools.