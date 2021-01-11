Local resident saw DC incident in person

XENIA — Bruce Hull had a front-row seat for all the action that took place in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

The Xenia Township resident drove to the nation’s capital for a Trump rally and was near the Capitol building when it was being rushed by a some in attendance. Hull said most of the people there showed up for a rally at the White House earlier in the day.

“There had to be over a million people there,” Hull said by phone on his way back to the area. “There was no doubt in my mind. There were multiple little rallies in town. Everywhere you go, there was Trump people.”

He had gone back to his hotel to warm up a bit before heading to back out.

“I didn’t know until I got down there what exactly was happening. It’s kind of fascinating,” Hull said. “I’m looking at the Capitol building thinking, what are those red and blue things on the building. Those were people.”

Hull estimated around 200,000 made their way to the Capitol and only a couple hundred actually breached the security.

“Most people (were) just waving flags,” Hull said. “I don’t think it was anything planned.”

He posted a video on social media that shows security or police actually move the blockades to let the Trump supporters get closer to the building. Despite that, Hull was not thrilled with what he saw.

“I was just sick about that,” he said. “I don’t condone (it). I don’t like that at all. Most of the people were just standing around waving their flags. They weren’t doing anything.”

Hull added that he doesn’t think President Trump incited or encouraged what happened.

“I was at his rally and he never said anything about it,” he said. “It was all peace and love, people talking to each other. I got a feeling there’s a bunch of bad apples that were in there instigating this. Trump people won’t do anything.”

Hull said he was there for the rally because of the outcome of the election.

“I was there to protest the whole process of some very unconstitutional stuff that was done,” he said. “Most were there for that. We just love our country and are scared.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

