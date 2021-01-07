Wright Rehab residents vaccinated live on Governor’s PC.

FAIRBORN — The coronavirus vaccine has reached Fairborn nursing homes, and healthcare workers have begun administering it to seniors in the most vulnerable populations. Residents at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center are among those who have received the vaccine, and were featured by Gov. Mike DeWine on his most recent coronavirus press briefing.

Resident Darrell Holt and Wright Rehab Director of Dietary Sean Veasley received the first inoculation of the two-part vaccine live on DeWine’s press conference Tuesday.

During the conference, livestreamed on the Ohio government website, DeWine asked each about the experience, as well as their reactions to the vaccine being available. Both Holt and Veasley indicated it was a quick, painless process.

“Our residents are the best; they have been so patient and looked forward to this day finally coming,” said Wright Rehab Administrator Greg Nijak in a statement. “Darrell was a great sport, getting his shot right on camera. I’m proud of Sean leading the way for his fellow front-line healthcare heroes by being vaccinated, and showing the care and concern we have toward our residents during this entire pandemic.”

All Wright Rehab residents and staff members were eligible to receive the first of two vaccine shots on Jan. 5, during a clinic at the center, according to a release. Nijak said via email that he expects the center will receive and administer the second round of vaccines by the last week of January.

Despite the vaccinations, families may still have to wait a bit longer to visit their loved ones. When asked if the vaccine means any change in visitation procedures at Wright Rehab, Nijak said any plans to revise visitation protocols are up to the governor, based on guidelines from the CDC. Additionally, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) dictate the regulations for Skilled Nursing Communities such as Wright. Currently, such regulations are unchanged.

