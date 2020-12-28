Veterans Commission honors Wolaver

XENIA — Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen A. Wolaver was honored in his courtroom Wednesday.

Wolaver, who will retire at the end of the year, was recognized by the Veterans Commission for his work with the Veterans Court. He received a bronze trophy from the commission. State Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) presented Wolaver with a proclamation that he read in the courtroom

During the ceremony, which took place after a Veterans Court session, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer presented Wolaver with a flag that had been flown over the Greene County Courthouse in Wolaver’s honor. Fischer also presented Wolaver with additional gifts.

Wolaver, who has served as judge since 2003, is retiring due to Ohio’s constitutional requirement that judges retire after reaching age 70. Judges may finish the final term during which they turn 70.

Gov. Mike DeWine will choose Wolaver’s replacement and the Greene County Republican Party is expected to nominate three for consideration.

Prior to becoming a judge, Wolaver worked in the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

