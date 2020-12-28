Dave Chappelle to buy, renovate old YS firehouse

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs comedian Dave Chappelle is poised to purchase the former Miami Township Fire Station. Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings, LLC reached an agreement on Monday that would pave the way for Chappelle to renovate the building into a comedy club.

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC), a non-profit organization, finalized an agreement with Iron Table Holdings to sell the old fire station after a “several-month process,” according to a release. During this process, interested parties were asked to submit a preliminary development plan, including “details about how the project would contribute to the cultural vitality and/or economic health of Yellow Springs,” according to a YSDC statement.

A small number of potential buyers toured the facility and presented architectural plans via Zoom. Selection criteria included consideration for the culture of Yellow Springs, tax benefits, environmental impact, job creation, utilities, and diversity. The selection process also took into account the changing circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This process was exciting for the Development Corporation, especially because there are so many creative ideas for the use of commercial space in Yellow Springs,” said Lisa Abel, YSDC board president. “We believe [this proposal] is the best and highest use of the fire station space, as an entertainment venue that does not directly compete with local businesses, and it helps draw additional commercial activity into the central business district.”

YSDC said that they would consider revisiting the other submitted proposals as real estate opportunities arise.

Chappelle could not be reached for comment.

The Yellow Springs Development Corporation is a nonprofit board, unaffiliated with the Yellow Springs government. The board includes representatives from the Miami Township Trustees, Village officials, YS Schools, Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation, Antioch College and other community members.

An artist’s rendering of what the fire station may look like after renovation. Dave Chappelle acquired the old Miami Township fire station to turn it into a comedy club. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_Chappelleclub.jpg An artist’s rendering of what the fire station may look like after renovation. Dave Chappelle acquired the old Miami Township fire station to turn it into a comedy club.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

