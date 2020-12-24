Fairborn man indicted for sexual assaults on WSU campus

FAIRBORN — A Greene County Grand Jury Wednesday indicted a Fairborn man on 10 felony counts stemming from two alleged incidents at Wright State.

Zachary Turner, 28, is facing 10 felony accounts, including rape, kidnapping, and abduction according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Turner allegedly committed sexual assault against two separate female victims in October 2020. According to court documents, the women were physically restrained in order to accomplish the sexual assaults. Turner resided in an apartment at 2050 Village Drive, located on Wright State’s campus. Prior to the assaults, the victims were told to go to 2030 Village Drive, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Neither of the victims were students at Wright State and there have been no reported sexual assaults involving Wright State students.

Turner is facing four counts of first degree felony rape, two counts of kidnapping, also first degree felonies, and four counts of third degree felony abduction. He is currently held in Greene County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Wright State University Police Department and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office have been working together on this case, according to the release.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller is requesting that anyone who has been in contact with Turner or has any relevant information to contact Fred Meadows of the prosecuting attorney’s office at 937-562-5259.

Turner’s arraignment date in Greene County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Dec. 28.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

