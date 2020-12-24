Fairborn Leo Club president recognized at state level

FAIRBORN — Senior Vivianne Mellon of Fairborn High School has received the Leo of the Year award from the Ohio division of Lions Club International. Mellon, who leads the Fairborn High School Leo Club as president, has more than 200 hours of service to the organization.

The Leo of the Year award is available to any current Leo club member who is in good standing, meets membership age requirements, has all the required endorsements, and is not a previous recipient. Each multiple district (state of Ohio) or single district may nominate one Leo per year. Leo Club advisor and and Fairborn alumnus Robert Borger nominated Mellon for the prestigious award.

“I was very proud to have been notified that the prestigious Leo of the Year award for the state of Ohio for the 2019-2020 year had gone to our very own President of the Fairborn Leo Club based out of Fairborn High School, Miss Vivianne Mellon,” Borger said. “As a part of the Fairborn Leo Club, currently in its ninth year, Vivianne is serving her second consecutive term as club president and for very good reason, as she embodies the values of what it means to be a Leo and possesses the leadership and intellect in order to lead and work with others in order to serve the community of Fairborn.”

To be considered, students must have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills in Leo officer positions, achieved a superior record in implementing successful service projects, and made a contribution to the development and growth of the Leo Club Program by recruitment of 4 Leo members. Candidates must also have achieved distinction in community or school activities outside of Leo club commitments.

Since joining the Fairborn Leo Club in October of 2018, Mellon has put in more than 200 hours of service towards the Leo Club alone and has received numerous other awards from the district level and club level. She is also an honor roll student and involved with several clubs and organizations.

“I know she will continue to serve wherever she ends up, as she is in her senior year, and the club will truly miss her efforts and contributions to the community,” Borger continued, a fourth year Lions Club member himself. “I hope one day she will join the ranks and become a Lions member, whether it be in Fairborn or elsewhere.”

Leos are the youngest members of Lions Clubs International, which has chapters all over the country.

“They are devoted young people who realize the power of action,” according to the organization’s website. “Together, Leos and Lions form a powerful partnership — one of mutual respect where Lions learn from the innovative insights of Leos, and where Leos gain access to the proven strategies of those who’ve successfully served the world for decades.”

The Leo of the Year plaue presented to Vivianne Mellon, president of the Fairborn High School Leo Club. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_LeoYear.jpg The Leo of the Year plaue presented to Vivianne Mellon, president of the Fairborn High School Leo Club.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.