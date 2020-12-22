Legends of Fairborn hold digital recognition

FAIRBORN — As is frequently the case with the year 2020, members of the Fairborn Area Historical Society (FAHS) would have liked to have a more in-person opportunity to recognize the honorees of the Legends of Fairborn project. Instead, the FAHS gathered honorees, their descendants, and other notable members of the community in a Zoom call to conduct the recognition ceremony over the internet.

In total, 21 people were nominated, and the committee selected 10 people for the first year of the program. The names of additional individuals who have contributed to the well-being of the Fairborn community will be selected in future years.

The 2020 Legends of Fairborn honorees are George W. Armstrong, Orville (O.B.) Armstrong, Mike Foy, Edwin Grimes, Dr. Michael Horton, Lt. Col. Harold Johnson, Fred Kauffman, J.C. McMillan, Essie Tackis, and Dr. Lynn Wolaver.

“Legends of Fairborn is about people who have done things worthy of recognition,” said FAHS vice president Dan Kirkpatrick. “This is more than a thank you, but we wanted something permanent.”

Of the eight deceased recipients of the Legends of Fairborn distinction, the descendants of those individuals, including Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen Wolaver, were present to give remarks and accept the award on their behalf.

The Fairborn Legends project was conceived in fall 2019 as part of the city’s 70th anniversary. As part of a series of events to celebrate the merging of Osborn and Fairfield, the FAHS had planned a gala for the Legends of Fairborn recognition at the end of the year. With COVID-19 concerns still in place, that event was cancelled.

The first 10 names are engraved on the Legends of Fairborn plaque, which will hang at the Fairborn Senior Center.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

