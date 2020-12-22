Wickshire workers bring holiday joy

Employees at Wickshire assisted living in Fairborn created a Christmas light show in the courtyard of the facility in order to bring a bit of cheer to the holidays for their residents.

Amanda Gibbs, a Wickshire employee, handcrafted many of the non-light decorations, including lollipops, candy canes, and a roughly two-foot tall gingerbread house decorated with hundreds of tiny candies. Gibbs and her coworker Pam Whitt put together the whole display in two days, over the course of their Thanksgiving holiday.

Residents can see the display from their windows, or go out into the courtyard to enjoy the evening and the lights. Residents have said their favorite time to look at them is when it’s dark in the mornings.

A Christmas elf sits in a tree strung with lights.

One of Amanda Gibbs’ handmade creations, the Candy Land sign is made from recycled materials.

“The residents can’t go anywhere, they can’t see their families,” said marketing director Antoinette Adams. “This is something for them.”

Gibbs also handcrafted much of the contents of the “Candy Store,” a corner of the courtyard that has all the trimmings of an old-time candy shop.

A little gingerbread man in the “Candy Store” at Wickshire.