Season of giving at FHS

In a partnership between Universal Credit 1 and Fairborn High School, Fairborn City Schools and staff were able to donate $1,000 to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. Fairborn High School supports the Unity and Community fund-raiser every year, and this year Fairborn FISH food pantry was selected as a beneficiary. The money will go towards purchasing food and supplies for Fairborn families in need.

