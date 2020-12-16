FCS extends remote learning to Jan. 22

FAIRBORN — As the holidays approach, Fairborn City Schools has made the decision to continue remote education next semester. All schools will continue to be fully remote from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22, in anticipation of increased COVID-19 spread this holiday season.

In an open letter to families, Superintendent Gene Lolli and the Fairborn Board of Education announced the extension of remote learning, a decision they said had been made in partnership with Greene County Public Health.

“The district leadership and all staff realize that this time has been very stressful for parents and families as we have worked together to provide the best educational choices possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lolli said. “We realize that even with several options, the entire situation has been very hard on our families who are trying to plan, work and support their children’s education.”

Additional factors that contributed to the decision include students who are transitioning from remote learning to in-person learning. Students who chose to participate in remote learning for the first semester, but who wanted to go back to in-person learning for the second semester, have a “critical period for cross contamination” the district would need to pass before that learning becomes possible.

“We will have students who have not been in the building all year joining us January 25th,” the letter reads. “We want everyone to stay safe, healthy and in school.”

The district announced in November that it would reprise most of its previous model for the first semester, with one option for in-person instruction, and another for virtual instruction. However, for traditional students in grades 6-12, traditional learning now includes one remote day on Monday. Grades K-5 are in the buildings all week, but will release 45 minutes early on Mondays.

A third option for K-5 student is for a 100 percent virtual option, this time taught by Fairborn teachers. Space is limited for this program, and priority is given to those with exacerbating medical or family needs.

Students who choose virtual education will continue with Lincoln Learning in grades K-5, and Edmentum digital learning services in grades 6-12.

Fairborn teachers conducted remote learning during the month of December due to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_FCSremoteteachers-2-.jpg Fairborn teachers conducted remote learning during the month of December due to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally. Teachers gave their lessons via Zoom in December, as the district went fully remote before the holidays. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_FCSremoteteachers2-2-.jpg Teachers gave their lessons via Zoom in December, as the district went fully remote before the holidays. The district will continue its remote learning after Christmas break from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_FCSremoteteachers3-2-.jpg The district will continue its remote learning after Christmas break from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

