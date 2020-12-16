A holiday parade to remember

Families participated in the Fairborn Primary and Fairborn Intermediate Schools Holiday Parade Monday night, dressed in festive costumes.

Santa Claus came to visit during the parade, giving out goodies to children staying in their cars.

Fairborn teachers and principals came dressed for the weather to say hello to all their students.

A line of cars outside Fairborn Primary School participates in the 2020 Holiday Parade.

A Fairborn teacher came ready to spread some Christmas cheer.