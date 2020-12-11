Fairborn blood donor wins CBC drawing

FAIRBORN — Blood donor Katherine Livingston works the overnight shift in the blood lab at Soin Medical Center. It seems fitting, then that Livingston, a Fairborn resident, would win the Community Blood Center “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing. The prize for the drawing, sponsored by Sleep Number, was the company’s 360 smart bed, which will now be waiting for her when she gets off her shift at dawn.

Encouraged by her brother, Ben Albert, Livingston donated at the Dayton CBC Donation Center on Oct. 29, just in time to be included in the drawing. Everyone who registered to donate with CBC from May 4 through Oct. 31 was automatically entered.

“I’m a little speechless. I never win anything,” said Livingston, who got the news while still groggy from her after-work nap. “My brother Ben actually scheduled it and I went with him. I work in the blood bank in the lab at Soin and I’ve been meaning to donate for a long time. It was his idea!”

Albert accompanied Livingston to the Beavercreek Sleep Number store where manager Sean Cuddihee and CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan presented the award.

“Katherine was one of 39,699 donor registrations during the ‘Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive,’” said Morgan. “We’re so thankful to her and all those donors who supported the campaign. They’ve helped us through a time of crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to help us.”

“We’re happy to help encourage blood donations by supporting the ‘Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive,’ ” Cuddihee said. “A healthy night’s sleep is important to everyone and this was an opportunity to give back to the community.”

Livingston is the lead laboratory night shift technician at Soin Medical Center and just completed her master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Cincinnati. She has been a CBC donor since 2016 and did a clinical rotation in the CBC Reference Lab while a student at Wright State University.

Livingston and her husband John have three boys, ages 8, 11 and 12. She said the new bed will fit perfectly in their Fairborn home, but she also feels that her brother deserves the award for suggesting they donate.

“We talked about it going to him,” Livingston said. “I’m thinking about it!”

Livingston’s family has a passion for board games and tabletop gaming.

“We go to Indianapolis every year for the Gen Con convention, and they usually have a Bloodmobile there,” she said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t go this year.”

They have valued their time at home during the pandemic.

“We love board games, the whole family does for sure,” she said. “We can’t do Monopoly because it causes too many fights.”

As much as they love competing, winning a Sleep Number bed came as a surprise.

“They’re going to laugh,” she said. “We never win anything.”

Katherine Livingston, and brother Ben Albert, who encouraged her to donate blood. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_Katherine-Livingston-brother-Ben-Albert.jpg Katherine Livingston, and brother Ben Albert, who encouraged her to donate blood. ‘Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive’ winner Katherine Livingston with brother Ben Albert, CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan, & Sleep Number Store Manager Sean Cuddihee. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_Wake-Up-Donate-Winner.jpg ‘Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive’ winner Katherine Livingston with brother Ben Albert, CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan, & Sleep Number Store Manager Sean Cuddihee.

Livingston one of 40,000 donor registrations entered.