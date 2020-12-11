Republican Party to fill judge vacancy

XENIA — The Greene County Republican Party is seeking candidates to fill a judge vacancy in the Greene County Common Pleas Court. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of the Honorable Steve A. Wolaver on Jan. 2, 2021.

The party’s central committee will hear from all candidates during its regular meeting Jan. 5 and select three nominees for appointment by the governor.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Greene County. The annual salary for this position in 2021 is $152,811. The initial term of office of the appointed judge will be 1 year and the appointee may run for the remaining unexpired term (three years) in November 2021. The judge elected in November will serve a term of six years.

Interested applicants must send in a completed Judicial Candidate Questionnaire and resume. The Judicial Candidate Questionnaire can be requested by emailing John Caupp, Greene County Republican Party executive chairman, at jcaupp@att.net.

The completed questionnaire and resume must be e-mailed to Caupp or mailed to Greene County Republican Party, PO Box 401, Xenia, Ohio 45385 and received no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may submit a letter to Caupp no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 22.