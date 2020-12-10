1,300 students graduate from WSU on Dec. 12

FAIRBORN — Wright State will welcome more than 1,300 new students to the ranks of its alumni on Saturday, Dec. 12. The university’s virtual 2020 fall commencement ceremony will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Both the summer and fall 2020 classes of the Dayton Campus are celebrated in this virtual ceremony.

Broken down by the numbers, the fall class of 2020 includes graduates with 851 bachelor’s degrees, 425 master’s degrees, 71 doctoral degrees and 24 associate degrees, according to an announcement made by the university.

The class features 129 international students from 23 different countries. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates, with 64.

The two youngest graduating students are 18, earning associate degrees in liberal studies and psychology. The oldest graduate is 63, earning a master’s degree in English.

Wright State will broadcast the ceremony on its Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube pages. Viewers who prefer to watch with subtitles should watch the proceedings on Facebook, as that platform currently has the best live captioning capabilities of the three, the university said.

Immediately following the ceremony, the university will read the names of all graduating students, and share submitted photos of students in graduation regalia on all social media platforms.

The December graduation is the second virtual ceremony that the university has put together this year. Wright State previously held its first virtual commencement for Dayton Campus spring 2020 graduates, and Lake Campus graduates from summer 2019 through spring 2020, on Oct. 24. Concerns and restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic led the university to adopt a virtual format for these events.

University to hold second virtual commencement.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.