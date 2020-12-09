Soin to host USAF medical training center

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center will soon be home to a medical training facility for Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Kettering Health Network (KHN) has partnered with the Air Force (USAF) School of Aerospace Medicine to create a training facility at Soin Medical Center. The facility will help prepare airmen to deliver prolonged, lifesaving care while serving on the front lines.

The facility will host airmen training through the Air Force Critical Care Technician program, a course that is the only one of its kind in the world. By having the training facility at Soin Medical Center, less than 10 miles from Wright-Patterson, airmen from around the world can train stateside to become critical care technicians that will treat patients on the front lines, according to a release by KHN.

The Greene Memorial Hospital Foundation is raising $400,000 to build the training center. The facility will be located at Soin Medical Center’s newly opened intensive care unit in the hospital’s South Tower, and includes two advanced simulation labs, two classrooms, and office space for USAF medical personnel.

The simulation labs contain high-fidelity simulators to train for real-life scenarios. In the program, airmen will learn clinical skills that will allow them to assist critical care nurses and physicians as they care for patients in an Intensive Care Unit setting.

“As the need for critical care nurses has risen in the military, critical care technicians are vital team members in extending the critical care nurses’ and physicians’ ability to care for more patients while maintaining high quality,” a spokesperson for Kettering Health Network said.

Air Force medical professionals will be teaching courses throughout the program, alongside other physicians and nurses at Soin. Staff from both institutions will share best practices and innovations in critical care and advancing skill sets.

The first set of students is expected to graduate in the summer of 2021.

Kettering Health Network began working with the Air Force in July of 2019 to allow airmen to maintain their clinical skills at its hospital facilities.

“We are truly blessed to have been in a position to support and partner with the United States Air Force in such a meaningful way,” said Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center. “We are honored to help train these medical workers who will care for those serving our nation.”

The training center will bring local community access to new models of critical care and state-of-the-art equipment to up to 100 students per year. Students in the program will care for patients in Kettering Health Network intensive care units, emergency departments and step-down units.

“In today’s environment, the need for training partnerships is imperative to obtaining and sustaining the hands-on skills for our airmen,” said MSgt Thomas-Jeffrey Harston, En Route Care New Course development manager. “The staff at Soin and the Kettering Health Network has been a crucial and welcoming partner from the very beginning of this process. We are happy to be a part of their team.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

