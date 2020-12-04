GC Career Center will take applications from sophomores Dec. 7

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center will begin accepting applications from current high school sophomores for the 2021-2022 school year beginning Dec. 7.

The online process can be found under the “admissions” tab at www.greeneccc.com. Due to the popularity of most career-technical programs, sophomores are advised to apply early. An open house has been scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 28 if COVID-19 protocols allow.

“With the excitement surrounding the new facility, we expect to see students showing interest earlier than ever,” said Janet Baughn, career counselor at GCCC. “With the addition of two new programs, the number of selections has expanded to 22. We offer great choices for students preferring hands-on learning in career pathways that lead to strong opportunities.”

Robotics and automation have been added to the list of offered programs, along with drone and UAS technology. This past August, the career center added cybersecurity, advanced engineering systems and aviation maintenance. The remainder of the main campus offerings for 2020-21 will include auto collision repair, automotive technology, career exploration, construction technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, digital design and development, electrical wiring and motor controls, health science, information technology, natural resource technology, power equipment mechanics, sports and exercise science, veterinary science, video and animation, and veterinary science.

Career center students are also eligible for college credit plus classes and can earn college credit while still in high school. Additionally, most programs offer a Tech Prep scholarship to Sinclair or Clark State for $3,000, thus greatly reducing possible college loan debt.

Greene County Career Center has served the region since 1967. This past summer staff and students moved into a new $72 million facility on the south edge of Xenia.

Submitted photo The Greene County Career Center will soon be taking applications for next school year. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/12/web1_GCCC.jpg Submitted photo The Greene County Career Center will soon be taking applications for next school year.