Fairborn, Wright-Patterson announce tree lighting details

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have announced their plans for virtual tree lighting ceremonies in December.

Wright-Patterson will be holding a drive-through tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Wright-Patterson Club. Hosted by the 88th Force Support Squadron, the festivities kick off at 5 p.m., and the lights come on at 5:30 p.m.

In a release, the 88th FSS said that in a “drive-thru” style, guests can drive down “Candy Cane Lane” in front of the Wright-Patterson Club to see Santa and receive goodies from his elves, while remaining in their vehicles. In addition, families can park and watch as the tree is illuminated, to kick off the holiday season at the base.

The activities will also be livestreamed to the 88th Force Support Squadron Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/88FSS).

Fairborn will host its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. This year, the event is entirely virtual and will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn/.

“We would have loved to hold an in-person tree lighting this year, however, with the rise in COVID cases, we felt it prudent to move the event to online this year,” the city said in a Facebook post. “While you may be tempted to join us downtown, we ask that you watch from the warmth and comfort of your home.”

City, WPAFB to hold virtual and drive-through events, respectively.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

