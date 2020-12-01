Police, social service agencies receive grants

XENIA — Greene County law enforcement and social service agencies are receiving a share of more than $7 million in federal grant money from the Ohio Department of Safety.

The grants, from the department’s office of criminal justice services, are part of the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) programs and begin in 2021. The JAG grants are new, while the VAWA monies are renewals from the previous year.

“These grants provide critical resources to our local government and nonprofit partners, which allow them the flexibility to use the funds in ways that best support their efforts to prevent and reduce crime and violence and serve the needs of survivors using a community-coordinated approach,” OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore said in a release.

The Xenia Police Division will receive $44,998 toward it’s DIVERT Program, while the county’s Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) will receive grants of $17,754 and $15,000 for its DIVERT Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team.

The Xenia program, established in 1996, is a collaborative project among XPD, Greene County Domestic Violence Project, and the Greene County Children’s Services Board. It is an early intervention program designed to decrease incidences of domestic violence in the community by having a police officer/social worker team respond to domestic violence and dispute calls. Victims and families are provided with home-based crisis intervention, referrals to community resources, safety plans, and follow-up support.

Through the JAG funding, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will receive $53,467 for the A.C.E. Task Force.

Greene County’s total of $203,380 includes $59,997 for a Fairborn domestic violence/stalking investigator and $12,162 for Fairborn police law enforcement programs.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.