Wright State Raidersgiving

FAIRBORN — Wright State University held its ninth annual Raidersgiving Last week.

As part of the event, students, staff, faculty, and alumni who didn’t go home for Thanksgiving were able to enjoy a holiday meal courtesy of university volunteers, a generous alumnus, and other local businesses.

The Wright State community picked up a total of 525 free meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 12-2 p.m. in the Student Union’s Apollo Room.

According to our partners at WDTN, Wright State said that 146 people had registered for the event. Pre-registration was required. All meals were distributed along with a mask, hand sanitizer, and note from Wright State University President Sue Edwards.

More than a dozen volunteers greeted and served attendees. Patrons had a choice between a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a vegan meal, gluten-free Thanksgiving offerings, or Halal food.

Traditional meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, and green beans, while vegan meals included Indian kidney bean and potato soup, basmati rice, naan bread, and chocolate chip cookies. The gluten free Thanksgiving offerings replaced cornbread dressing with celery sage dressing, and halal meals included chicken kabob, basmati rice, and green beans.

Although the university couldn’t hold a traditional in-person Thanksgiving gathering, the Raidersgiving committee found an alternative solution to provide meals that Wright State community members could enjoy for the holiday.

“This is an opportunity to serve our campus community and make sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving meal,” said Chris Hogan, director of community standards and conduct and Raidersgiving committee member.

Raidersgiving was sponsored by alum Eric Bigler, the Wright State University Foundation, Wright State University Hospitality Service — Chartwells, and the Raider Food Pantry. Giveaways and door prizes were been donated by Barnes and Noble Bookstore, Intercollegiate Athletics and Pepsi.

Student volunteers helped maintain social distancing guidelines while guests received their meals.

London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.