WSU student researcher to participate in Singapore exchange program

FAIRBORN — Christina Davis, a Beavercreek resident, Carroll graduate, and biochemistry and molecular biology major, has spent the past three years conducting research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Now she has been selected to participate in the Asian Office of Aerospace Research and Development International Student Exchange Program in Singapore.

Davis has worked as a research assistant at the Air Force Research Laboratory as part of her job with UES, Inc., for which she earns credit hours at Wright State. She works in the 711th Human Performance Wing under the direction of Michael Goodson, Amy Breedon and Blake Stamps.

“I’ve worked on a range of molecular biology and microbial engineering projects and have had significant exposure to a variety of interdisciplinary techniques and topics, including cell-free protein synthesis and the role of the microbiome on human performance,” Davis said. “My job has not only grown my scientific knowledge but has also helped me expand my horizons in critical thinking and problem-solving.”

Davis took an active role in a COVID-19 screening study involving saliva samples, automation and various assay techniques.

Under the student exchange program, Davis will spend 10 weeks next summer at the National University of Singapore in the laboratory of Matthew Wook Chang, who has made internationally recognized contributions in the field of synthetic biology. The university is well-known for its research strengths in engineering, life sciences and biomedicine, social sciences and natural sciences.

“I will be gaining experience in an advanced engineered probiotic laboratory and training in techniques applicable to AFRL,” said Davis.

Davis grew up in Beavercreek and graduated from Carroll High School. She was part of a high school team that competed in the International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Davis’ team, which presented the concept of a pill designed to prevent or minimize bacterial illness in deployed military personnel, was one of two U.S. high school teams that won gold medals in the 300-plus team competition.

Davis’ mother, Cathy Davis, graduated from the Wright State College of Business with both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Cathy has worked for the university for over 30 years and serves as programs director of College Credit Plus. She and her husband met at Wright State.

“It was an easy decision for me to choose Wright State after seeing the great education and experience they had at the university and the support they still show for Wright State to this day,” said Christina.

Davis decided to study biochemistry and molecular biology because she wanted to understand the chemical processes within a living organism.

Christina Davis will be Wright State University’s Dayton-to-Singapore connection.