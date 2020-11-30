Fairborn bar cited for health order violation

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn bar was one of three cited over the weekend for violation of existing state health orders. The Ohio Investigative Unit of the State Highway Patrol issued a citation to Top Dog Saloon for conducting an after-hours sale in violation of Gov. Mike DeWine’s “last call” order.

In response to a complaint, two OIU agents entered the saloon on 308 West Main Street at 10:20 p.m. Bars and restaurants legally must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The agents ordered two bottles of beer, which the bartender opened and served, according to a media release.

Two other patrons, who were inside the bar, left the premises after the agents identified themselves. It is unclear whether these patrons were also cited.

The Rule 80 statewide health order, referred to as the “last call” order, prohibits the on-premesis sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. Additionally, it prohibits all on-premises consumption of alcohol at liquor permit establishments between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The order does allow to-go sale, carryout, and delivery of alcoholic beverages during those hours, as long as it is not consumed on the premesis.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permit, the release said.

Two other establishments, Gray Area Bistro in Cleveland, and Lounge 2.28 in Bedford, were also cited for similar health order violations over the weekend.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter