Young’s Dairy raises $100,000 in Charity Bike Ride

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride raised $100,000 for charity in September. More than 130 riders spread out more than 90 miles raised money for four organizations in an event that weathered the challenges of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled to take place over the course of two days in July, the Bike Ride was rescheduled as a single-day event on Sept. 26.

The work of local volunteers and bike riding enthusiasts raised the money to benefit The Alzheimer’s Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, United Rehabilitation Services, and South Community Behavioral Services.

“Our mission is to help improve lives in the Miami Valley. We are happy to assist these four charities make that happen,” CEO Dan Young said in a release.

The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour has donated $1,442,400 in total during the past 18 years.

The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride is organized by a group of local volunteers. The ride starts and ends at Young’s, with five mileage options. Riders of all ages and abilities raise money for charity and have fun riding the well-marked routes. Food and ice cream is provided to all volunteers and riders.

Each charity that benefits from the ride provides volunteers to staff the rest stops along the route. This ride has been called one of the best supported rides in Ohio, according to Youngs.

“A special thanks to all our volunteers, riders and sponsors in making this ride a great success,” Young said.

Planning for the 19th Annual Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Ride on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 is underway. Information can be found at youngsbiketour.com

