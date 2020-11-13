New signs and kiosks welcome visitors

FAIRBORN — Visitors to the city of Fairborn will have an easier time navigating to local businesses and restaurants thanks to new infrastructure that has been set up around town. The city recently installed new signs and downtown kiosks that welcome visitors to the area.

Wayfinding signs have been installed at State Route 235 just north of Broad Street, and on North Fairfield Road just north of Colonel Glenn Highway. The sign on SR 235 notes that the city is home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the one on Colonel Glenn acknowledges Fairborn as the home of Wright State University.

Additionally, two downtown kiosks have been set up along Main Street. One is in front of Fairborn Community Library, and the other is in front of 5/3 Commons on the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. These kiosks provide a directory of local businesses, broken down by category. The kiosks also have a historical trivia fact about the location on the reverse side, complete with old-time photos.

“The two downtown kiosks will assist visitors with finding restaurants, shops, and more,” city officials said on Facebook. “This is the first phase of what will hopefully be many phases.”

Funding for both the kiosks and wayfinding signs was provided by a grant from the Greene County Board of Commissioners.

Wayfinding signs on SR 235 and Colonel Glenn Highway denote Fairborn as the home of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, respectively. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_Fbornsigns1.jpg Wayfinding signs on SR 235 and Colonel Glenn Highway denote Fairborn as the home of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University, respectively. Downtown kiosks provide a directory of local businesses and restaurants, as well as historical facts about the area. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_Fbornsigns2.jpg Downtown kiosks provide a directory of local businesses and restaurants, as well as historical facts about the area.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter