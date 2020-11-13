GCAC competing in shelter challenge

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is asking community members to vote in the Happy Pawlidays Challenge to help the local shelter win cash and pet supplies.

According to GCAC Director Julie Holmes-Taylor, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the animal shelter at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road.

“Like many other animal shelters across the country we have had to cancel, suspend or change our fundraising operations. GCAC has taken a big hit this year with our donations of supplies and monetary gift being severely down,” she said. “The ‘Pawlidays’ Challenge allows our friends and supporters to help us earn funds and supplies by simply voting for us!”

ShelterChallenge.com and The Animal Rescue Site are sponsoring the contest which offers a grand prize of $10,000 cash and $4,000 worth of pet products. The shelters with the most votes at the end of the challenge will be awarded more than $90,000 in cash and prizes.

Friends of GCAC are encouraged to vote for the local shelter once daily, every day from now until Dec. 21 to help them win.

To vote, residents can visit ShelterChallenge.com to create a free account, search for Greene County Animal Control, and then vote every day. Voters can also follow Greene County Animal Care and Control on Facebook and click on voting links in posts.

“Vote! And homeless dogs and cats are the winners,” GCAC officials wrote on Facebook. “The elections may be over, but you can still vote and make it count for homeless pets here in Greene County.”

GCAC is the only public animal shelter is Greene County. GCAC rescues pets in need and connects them with families by providing veterinary services, education, and activities that promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Community support allows the shelter to save hundreds of animals each year and place them into loving homes.

Each week, the Gazette features a GCAC shelter cat and dog up for adoption. To see more available pets, visit www.greenecountyohio.gov/113/Adoptions.

