Thank you for your service

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn area demonstrated its close ties to the military community with its annual Veterans’ Day celebration at the flagpole downtown.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6861 played taps and conducted a three-volley salute. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. sharp, on the 11th day of the 11th month of the year.

The ceremony also honored centenarian and World War II veteran Herman Holt. Holt, a Fairborn resident and nearly 101 years old, was present for the ceremony and spoke with visitors and residents who thanked him for his service.

The city of Beavercreek held a slightly lengthier ceremony, attended by Mayor Bob Stone and 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander Col. Michael Phillips. Both the mayor and the colonel spoke words of praise for not only veterans, but also the families of veterans.

“They weren’t Democratic or Republican. They didn’t come from the left or the right,” Phillips said of those who chose to serve. “Rather, they were Americans. More so, they were the best of Americans.”

Phillips spoke highly of families of veterans in his official comments, saying, “while they may not wear the flag of our nation on their shoulders, they have served us as well.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a few representative members of the Air Force Band of Flight performed the Armed Services Medley. The band omitted the anthem for the Space Force, a tune which has only recently been composed. The Beavercreek VFW also fired a three-volley salute, and the ceremony concluded with the Air Force Band of Flight playing taps.

Phillips, who was stationed at Wright-Patterson from 2006 to 2007 and returned to the base in June 2019, said the Miami Valley area is uniquely welcoming for military members, particularly on days like this one.

“This is one of the most unique assignments I’ve ever had. Everybody is a neighbor to us. They welcome us in, they make us part of that community, they support us when we need the support, and they rely on us when they need to. We want to be those good community partners that are always here to support them as well.”

The Beavercreek VFW fires a three volley salute during the city’s Veterans Day ceremony. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_20201111_183718.jpg The Beavercreek VFW fires a three volley salute during the city’s Veterans Day ceremony. London Bishop | Greene County News Col. Michael Phillips speaks during Beavercreek’s Veterans Day ceremony. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_BCreekVetsDay2.jpg Col. Michael Phillips speaks during Beavercreek’s Veterans Day ceremony. London Bishop | Greene County News The Air Force Band of Flight plays the Armed Services Medley. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_BcreekVetsDay3.jpg The Air Force Band of Flight plays the Armed Services Medley. London Bishop | Greene County News Beavercreek’s ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park on North Fairfield Road. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_BcreekVetsDay1.jpg Beavercreek’s ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park on North Fairfield Road. London Bishop | Greene County News The Fairborn VFW Honor Guard conducted a ceremony honoring local veterans, including firing a three-volley-salute and playing taps. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_FbornVetsDay1.jpg The Fairborn VFW Honor Guard conducted a ceremony honoring local veterans, including firing a three-volley-salute and playing taps. London Bishop | Greene County News

Area communities celebrate Veterans Day

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.