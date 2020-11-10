Veterans Day events planned in area

XENIA — Several Veterans Day events will take place in the area Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Beavercreek will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road.

Col. Michael Phillips, vice commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will be the guest speaker. Music will be provided by the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Spirit of Freedom.

The event is open to the public, but bleacher seating will not be provided due to COVID-19 guidelines/mandates established by the State of Ohio Governor’s office and the Greene County Public Health Department. Social distancing and wearing of mask during this ceremony is strongly encouraged.

The ceremony will be recorded and played at a later date on Beavercreek Cable Channel 5.

The American Legion Post 526 in Fairborn will have a virtual event that will be broadcast on the city’s TV channel.

The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Grotto Gardens.

The featured speaker is former Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Commander Dr. Cassie Barlow. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and be screened for potential COVID-19 via forehead temperature checks.

Chairs will be spaced out six feet apart and the event will take place in a heated tent, according to a release from the Dayton VA.

