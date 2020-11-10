FCS has transportation issues Monday, Tuesday

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools experienced disruptions in transportation once again on Monday, Nov. 9 and expected the same on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The district said in a post on Facebook on Sunday that Fairborn Primary, Fairborn Intermediate, Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School students would have no bus service the first two days of this week.

A district representative said on Monday that the problems were due to COVID-19 issues among transportation department employees. Fairborn had similar busing issues last month due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among bus drivers.

“The district is working on a solution to the problem and we realize this is tough for families so we wanted to communicate quickly so that you can make other arrangements,” FCS said in a post on Facebook.

Fairborn students that attend the Greene County Career Center ran on the Fairborn “out of school” schedule with special busing.

Teachers contacted students to arrange online learning for parents unable to make transportation arrangements. All four schools made online learning available to normally traditional students via Google Meet and Google Classroom.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_Skyhawk-2.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter