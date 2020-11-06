Local organizations pitch in to combat Type O blood shortage

FAIRBORN — Several local organizations will be hosting blood drives for the Community Blood Center as certain types remain in shortage due to COVID-19.

The Mercy Health Dayton Springfield Emergency Center will host a community blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road, Fairborn.

Mary Help of Christians Parish will host a community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Parish Center, 954 North Maple St., Fairborn.

Additionally, the Community Blood Center is calling on donors to follow this past election day with another civic duty by donating at the “Vote for a Strong Blood Supply Blood Drive” on Friday, Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will take place at the CBC Donation Center, at 349 South Main St, Dayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf. Those who wish to donate at the CBC during Friday’s event will also receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

The Community Blood Center “Together We Give” campaign calls on the community to help avert a blood shortage this fall. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Type O blood remains in the highest demand and in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBC has struggled to obtain this and other blood types as many businesses and high schools have cancelled drives or reduced capacity.

Hospital usage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) has surged and the CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.

Fairborn has a long history of helping with blood drives such as these. A Fairborn man was recently celebrated by the CBC for making his 100th lifetime donation.

Mike Bistline, a father of five, made his milestone 100th lifetime donation on Nov. 2 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center. Mike had squeezed in time from work at the Fairborn Cement Company, and wore his reflective-striped work shirt and heavy boots while donating.

“I was 17, I think,” Bistline said of his first donation. “It was in high school. I grew up in northwest Ohio and went to Edon High School. I moved down here in ’97 to go to college at Wright State, and I used to donate there.”

His 100th donation was his fourth of 2020.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

