NASIC to break ground on new campus this week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Air and Space Intelligence Center will break ground on the Intelligence Production Complex, the latest addition to its Wright-Patterson campus, this week. The facility will add around 250,000 square feet, providing workspace for a minimum of 980 staff members.

The $153 million project will include enough office space to support its on-site personnel, as well as flexible areas like labs and classrooms. Planned improvements outside and around the building include relocating one nearby roadway, additional parking areas, bicycle parking, and new walkways. Wright-Patterson representatives said the new facility provides sorely needed infrastructure improvements for the organization.

“The Intelligence Production Complex will lay the foundation of the NASIC facility for the next 30 years with a focus on overcoming current facility shortfalls, anticipating future requirements, and enabling future technologies,” NASIC said in an official statement.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will take place Thursday on-site at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

NASIC has a global force of more than 3,000 military, civilian, reserve, guard and contract personnel. On Oct. 15, Commander Col. Maurizio Calabrese unveiled NASIC’s Flight Plan for fiscal year 2021, entitled “Accelerate Change or Lose.” The overall focus of this plan is to ensure that NASIC has the foundations to pursue projects with a high return on investment. NASIC’s mission is critical to maintaining Air Force dominance in Air, Space, and Cyberspace.

“The whole point [of ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’], is we’ve got to feel like we have stability to think and do things differently,” Calabrese said during the Oct. 15 town hall. “That we are willing to assume risk to try things differently to compete with potential adversaries in today’s international security environment.”

The flight plan has three major points: Create advantage, empower the team and build the future. The Intelligence Production Complex supports the last of these, by improving and modernizing facilities for military members, civilians and contractors.

NASIC also plans to focus on attracting, promoting, and retaining top talent, as well as investing in its workers’ quality of life.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

