Owner thinks Lefty’s is right for Xenia

XENIA — Hoping to build on his restaurant’s success in Fairborn, Lawren Williams is bringing Lefty’s Eats & Espresso to downtown Xenia.

Set to open Monday, Nov. 16, Lefty’s will take over the space currently occupied by Courthouse Coffee and Cafe at 29 E. Main Street.

“I’m very excited about coming to Xenia,” Williams said. “I’m bringing a great concept of what we’re doing to a great community like Xenia. Xenia is right up my alley. Great area. Great people.”

Lefty’s will be open seven days a week, serving breakfast and lunch at the start. Eventually dinner hours will be added, Williams said, after the staff is properly trained and prepared. The menu, which will match the Fairborn location’s, features sandwiches, soups, salads, and various pastas, along with a plethora of egg dishes and other breakfast favorites.

And of course, plenty of coffee and other specialty drinks.

“We’re not a coffee house that serves a few sandwiches,” Williams said. “We are a restaurant and we serve all those great coffee drinks.”

Williams said nearly 100 percent of menu items are made from scratch using the best ingredients.

“The breads are better, the meats are better,” he said. “At Lefty’s we get the good stuff.”

Williams said Xenia has been on his RADAR for some time and is excited to be a part of the city’s downtown revitalization.

The change from Courthouse Cafe and Cafe to Lefty’s is not due to failure of the former, said Greg Bernitt, who opened Courthouse Cafe.

“I never intended to operate a coffee shop,” he said. “My intention was always to be a landlord.”

After having several tenants come and go after short periods of time, he decided he may have to start the business himself and then turn it over.

“I never could find the right operator or tenant that could take it to the next level,” Bernitt said.

He was introduced to Williams by a mutual friend and after a few conversations, it was a done deal.

“For me, I think it’s perfect,” Bernitt said. “I can go back to just being a landlord. He’s going to be far more capable of delivering what Xenia needs than I would.”

The owner of Lefty’s Eats and Espresso in downtown Fairborn is bringing the restaurant to downtown Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Leftys.jpg The owner of Lefty’s Eats and Espresso in downtown Fairborn is bringing the restaurant to downtown Xenia. London Bishop | Greene County News

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.