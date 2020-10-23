FCS recognized with Auditor of State Award

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District has been awarded the “Auditor of State” award for excellence in fiscal management and oversight for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Ohio Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. The district also received the award with Distinction in 2017 for returning a “clean” audit report.

FCS must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Additionally, to receive the award, the audit report does not find any findings for recovery, material citations, weaknesses, significant deficiencies, and no comments related to: ethics referrals, questioned costs less than the threshold for Uniform Guidance, lack of timely report submission, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance, findings for recovery less than $500, public meetings or public records issues, and the entity has no other financial or other concerns.

“I want to thank my dedicated team for their hard work and commitment each and every day,” said treasurer Kevin Philo. “I am proud to work in Fairborn with this dedicated group professionals.”

Fairborn is committed to transparency with financial accountability and continues to work hard to be outstanding stewards of taxpayer dollars, the district said in a statement.

Fairborn Board of Education President, Pat McCoart said, “I am very proud of the efforts of the FCS treasurer’s office and staff. Their continued hard work on behalf of the district is to be commended.”

