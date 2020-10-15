CBC faces critical need for type O positive blood

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center in Dayton is facing a severe shortage of certain blood types as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper all blood drive collections.

The CBC is in critical need of type O positive blood. The center also faced a shortage of type A positive blood after treatment of a gunshot wound and trauma earlier this month.

Type O positive is the most common blood type. High rates of transfusion have contributed to the shortage, but collection is also limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.

October is a critical time to donate blood as the CBC continues to see cancelled blood drives and frequent blood shortages. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to COVID-19. High schools with remote learning have cancelled blood drives, and those high schools that still scheduled blood drives are at reduced capacity. More than 85 percent of current CBC collections come from mobile blood drives.

The CBC is currently engaged in two campaigns. The first, “Cancer is not Cancelled” aims to increase the resources available for leukemia and lymphoma patients. Blood component transfusions are vitally important for the treatment of these diseases. The campaign also ties into breast cancer awareness month.

In the second CBC initiative, the center is seeking COVID-19 survivors to donate their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of current COVID-19 patients. Plasma donors, called “Crisis Warriors,” will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.

Friday, Oct. 16 is a “McFriday’s Blood Drive” at the Dayton CBC. Everyone who registers to donate will also receive a free coupon for any McDonald’s sandwich. Dayton McDonald’s Operator Debbie Wright is sponsoring the McFriday Blood Drives every Friday in October.

Everyone who registers to donate Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 South Main St. will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

Prospective donors also have an opportunity to assist the CBC in two upcoming events. Yellow Springs High School is hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 420 East Enon Road, Yellow Springs. Wright State University will also host a community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 22 from 12-6 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be in the Nutter Center parking lot, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

