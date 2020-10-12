Vehicle crash at WPAFB causes gate closure

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A single vehicle crashed into Gate 1A, or the Fairborn/Commissary gate, in Area A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Sunday night. The gate was closed Sunday night and Monday morning due to severe damage caused by the crash.

Our partners at WDTN reported that a person crashed the vehicle into gate 1A in Area A around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. According to base officials, that person was hospitalized at Soin Medical Center. His or her condition was not available at time of writing.

Repairs were expected to take all day Monday, but the gate was able to reopen on Monday a little before noon.

“Our dedicated crews worked tirelessly overnight to make repairs to the gate allowing the gate to reopen sooner than anticipated,” said a spokesperson for WPAFB. “The gate has now open and back to normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week.”

By London Bishop

