Fairborn Intermediate to go virtual for 2 weeks

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Intermediate School will go virtual for two weeks after reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The district informed parents in a letter on Tuesday that they had learned of at least one case at the Intermediate School. Due to the number of students affected and required to quarantine, the school will move to remote learning from Wednesday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 9. Intermediate students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 12.

“We are working closely with Greene County Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of the COVID-19 investigation,” wrote Superintendent Gene Lolli in the letter addressed to families.

This announcement comes after positive cases were reported at Fairborn Primary School and at Baker Middle School earlier in September. Fairborn Primary has shut down for two weeks, while Baker Middle School has stayed open thus far. Fairborn Intermediate has gone to remote learning primarily due to the volume of students required to quarantine.

Fairborn Intermediate students began virtual instruction at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, and will continue to do so until they return in person. The school will still distribute breakfast and lunch on Monday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Students already learning virtually will not be affected by the schedule change, according to the letter.

“As a precaution, we encourage you to monitor your health, follow CDC guidelines, and contact your doctor if you develop COVID-19 symptoms,” Lolli wrote.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

