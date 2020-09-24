Fairborn Primary closes after staff tests positive

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Primary School closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 4, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials spent the day Wednesday working with Greene County Public Health to conduct contact tracing. Families who came in contact with the staff member will be notified directly. The name of the individual has not been released.

The district will move into remote learning for all primary school students until Monday, Oct. 5, at which point the district hopes to return traditional students to their classrooms.

“The FPS administration team realizes this is an incredibly tough time for both staff and families,” the district said in a letter to families. “We will be communicating throughout the week and we will get through this together.”

From Wednesday, Sept. 23 to Monday, Sept. 28, all primary students will do their home learning using paper packets, which families can pick up from the school on Thursday, Sept. 24. District staff will use the intervening time to prepare to distribute Chromebooks for first and second graders. From Monday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 4, preschool and kindergarten students will continue their schoolwork on paper, while first and second graders will have remote sessions online.

First graders can pick up Chromebooks on Monday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second graders can pick up Chromebooks on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teachers will communicate with families to discuss remote learning.

London Bishop | Greene County News Fairborn Primary School will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_PrimaryPlayground.jpg London Bishop | Greene County News Fairborn Primary School will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter