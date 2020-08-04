Warner to be queen for a year

XENIA — Standing inside the flag plaza at the Greene County Fairgrounds, Brooklyn Warner had an uneasy feeling as they were about to announce the 2020 fair queen.

“I got butterflies when I was standing up there,” the recent Greeneview High School and Greene County Career Center graduate said.

Turns out the stomach yucks were for naught.

Warner, in her final Greene County Fair as a competitor, was in fact named the queen, capping off what has been a stellar fair career for the soon to be Columbus State freshman.

“I was not expecting it,” she said. “Last year, so it was kind of exciting.”

Warner is actually no stranger to royalty, as she served in that capacity for every species she has shown since 2011. That’s partially why she applied to be queen for the first time.

“Just (my) last year, and I wanted to give it a shot,” she said.

As a fair competitor, she has shown beef feeders, market goats and chickens, along with turkeys and hogs.

As queen, she gets to represent Greene County at other fairs and events. But with COVID-19 still a national concern, Warner’s time as queen may not be all that busy.

“I’m hoping I can travel to other fairs,” she said. “I’m not sure. I’m hoping so. Time will tell.”

Warner will get to compete for the title of Ohio Fairs Queen in the Ohio Fair Managers Queens Contest.

A member of Prime Producers and the Greene County Career Center FFA, Warner plans to study veterinarian technology. She graduated from the GCCC’s veterinary science program.

Gunnar Gannon, a Cedarville resident, was named fair king. He was not able to be present for the coronation.

Claire Morris of Jamestown was the queen runner up, while Sydnee Hawkins of Jamestown was the fair princess.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Molly Rubio, 2019 Greene County Fair Queen, places a sash on 2020 Queen Brooklyn Warner. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/08/web1_DSC_0198.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Molly Rubio, 2019 Greene County Fair Queen, places a sash on 2020 Queen Brooklyn Warner.

