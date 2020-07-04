Local officials go to bat for veterans

FAIRBORN — As Independence Day approaches, it’s a good time to recognize the struggles that many individuals who served our country still face.

This past week, the Electric Officials and the Eastwood Iron Horses held their 4th annual old-fashioned baseball game to raise money for veterans. Hosted by Representative Rick Perales, the game raised $1,200 for the Veterans Food Security Fund.

Normally held at the Veterans Affairs campus in Dayton, the game was held at Fairborn parks on June 27. Elected officials from around the Miami Valley came to play, including Dayton VA director Mark Murdock and Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller.

Historically, the Eastwood Iron Horses have wiped the floor with their opponents. However, the Electric Officials team took their first victory in the history of the event with a score of 9-8. David Ewald scored the game winning run with a 2-run double in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The old-fashioned baseball game raises money for a good cause. The term “food insecure” refers to those who do not have consistent access to food and other basic resources. The $1,200 raised by the event will go towards the VA’s efforts to provide healthy and sustainable food to homeless or struggling veterans. According to the VA’s website, veterans are twice as likely to be food insecure compared to the general population.

“Even in this challenging, uncertain time, one thing we are sure of is that these veterans have given their all for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today,” said Perales, who plays shortstop for the Electric Officials. “We must always take care of our vets. This is just one small way, but everything counts.”

Those who feel inclined to donate towards this cause may do so at www.daytonva.gov/giving, following the prompts generated by clicking the “E-Donate” icon.

