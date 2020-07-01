WSU offers hybrid classes for the fall

FAIRBORN — Wright State University has announced its plans to offer a hybrid model for its classes this fall.

The university said Tuesday that it would use a “dynamic and flexible mixture of in-person and remote courses” to serve its students.

Most course content will be offered remotely. Classes that require in-person components, such as practica, clinicals, labs, active learning courses, discussion based courses, and studio arts will resume with smaller groups of students in each class session. WSU estimates one third of their classes fall into this category. Most in-person courses will also make their content available to students who wish to continue learning from home. Lecture based classes with large numbers of students will be held online.

The fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 24. Beginning on Thanksgiving break, all classes will be held remotely through the date of final exams. Currently, the fall commencement is planned for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The residence halls of both the Wright State and Lake Campus communities will be open with reduced occupancy.

“Housing staff have worked with Student Health Services, Wright State Physicians and local health departments to monitor students’ health and have plans in place if self-isolation and quarantine areas are needed,” Wright State officials said in a statement.

Research has already resumed over the course of the summer with precautions in place. Only work that must be done in the lab is conducted on campus. Researchers and other personnel who can conduct their work remotely, such as data analysis and office activities, will continue to do so.

Division I athletics will resume as early as Monday, July 6. Fall sports and basketball will have the first phase of reopening, followed by spring sports as the situation develops.

Wright State Facilities management have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting around campus, according to officials. The staff has reportedly sanitized the buildings and will continue to frequently disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Facilities has installed sneeze guards and laid down guidelines for social distancing inside the buildings.

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors are expected to follow the health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC while on campus. This includes social distancing, hand hygiene, daily health assessments and face coverings. Wright State president Sue Edwards emphasized the community effort necessary to ensure the university’s health and safety.

“Our aim is to ensure the best experience for our students, taking into account space, scheduling, pedagogical, and health concerns for all students and employees,” Edwards said. “We are all in this together, and I know I can count on you.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

