Schneider House of Hope celebrates 10 years

XENIA —The Schneider House of Hope celebrates ten years of operation on Saturday, June 27.

Owned and operated by the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County (IHN), Schneider House serves homeless children and their families, providing them with a place to stay, food, transportation, and the skills to help them get back on their feet.

Before it was the Schneider House, the property on South Detroit Street was home to the Francis Inn. Brad and Eric Montgomery donated the property to IHN in 2002. Over the next eight years, Aley United Methodist Church parishioners Don Schneider and Don Seela organized a coalition of volunteers to renovate the building. Numerous local congregations and organizations funded the renovations with financial and in-kind donations that helped transform the dilapidated building.

The Schneider House is named for Don and Jan Schneider.

IHN has been serving people in Greene County since 1995, when the organization used a “rotational model” to provide families suffering from homelessness with a meal, a place to sleep, and opportunities to enrich the lives of affected children.

“IHN is thankful for the continued support of many local congregations, businesses, organizations and individuals who have been a part of its mission from the beginning, for those who have joined along the way and for all those yet to come,” IHN Director Beth Holten shared in a statement.

Submitted photo The Schneider House of Hope on South Detroit Street is named in honor of Don and Jan Schneider. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_Don-Jan-Schneider.jpg Submitted photo The Schneider House of Hope on South Detroit Street is named in honor of Don and Jan Schneider. Submitted photo Don and Nadine Seela helped organize volunteers to turn an old building into the shelter for families and children. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_Don-Nadine-Seela.jpg Submitted photo Don and Nadine Seela helped organize volunteers to turn an old building into the shelter for families and children. London Bishop | Greene County News Schneider House celebrates ten years of serving persons experiencing homelessness in Greene County. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_Schneider-House.jpg London Bishop | Greene County News Schneider House celebrates ten years of serving persons experiencing homelessness in Greene County.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

