GCPH reopening in-person services

XENIA — A total of 975 COVID-19 tests were delivered to the lab for processing after a pop-up testing event was held Wednesday at Five Rivers Greene County Health Center.

Five Rivers, which facilitated the testing and is housed within the Greene County Public Health building in Xenia, reported the numbers. The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force, in partnership with Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard, is providing free testing for anyone who wants it at various pop-up sites around the state this week. Planning for a site in Fairborn is underway.

According to a press release, GCPH is reopening in-person services to the public beginning Monday, June 29, for specific offices:

— Vital Statistics Office (birth/death certificates)

Those walking into the facility to order a certificate can use cash, money order or credit card. Optional online services continue. Residents may order a certificate at gcph.info by using a credit card. Residents may also apply for a certificate by filling out a form online and mailing it with a money order or dropping it in the locked drop box (no cash or checks) located outside of the entrance of the health department. Residents can also call and order certificates with a credit card.

— Plumbing Office (permits and plan reviews)

Optional online services continue. Residents who are applying for a plumbing permit or plan review can fill out a form online and mail it to GCPH with payment or drop it in the locked drop box.

— General Services (plans for new/remodeled food businesses and/or food mobile operations)

Questions and concerns may be addressed over telephone, Skype or GoToMeeting. Residents needing to pay for a license can mail it into the health department. Environmental Health Services can be reached at 937-374-5607.

Per Ohio WIC (women, infants and children), all WIC participants at GCPH will continue to receive services by car; they are asked to call the number posted on the sign in front of the building. Participants do not need to be physically present at the clinic to receive services. Participants will be asked to continue to self-report heights/lengths and weights. Blood work will not be done at the clinic until further notice.

According to the release, GCPH does not diagnose, test or treat for COVID-19. Sick persons are asked to not enter the facility. Facial coverings are required. All are asked to maintain social distance and wash hands before and after a visit.

For more information, visit www.gcph.info or call 937-374- 5600. A COVID-19 Hotline is available at 937-374-5626.

