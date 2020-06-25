Fairborn receives funds to fight COVID-19

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn police department will receive nearly $30,000 in federal grant funding to fight coronavirus.

This funding comes as part of Ohio’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant program, which as of Tuesday awarded more than $2 million to a total of 65 law enforcement agencies across Ohio.

The money will go toward purchasing supplies and equipment to protect officers from transmission of the COVID-19 virus, including cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and medical equipment. The money will also supply technology to officers and staff who are able to engage in teleworking. So far, the Fairborn PD is the only agency in Greene County to receive a grant.

“This funding will help local authorities adapt to the need for protective gear, social distancing, and rigorous cleaning schedules during this era of COVID-19,” Governor Mike DeWine said in an official statement.

DeWine opened up COVID-19 emergency funding to Ohio law enforcement institutions on April 29 of this year. Local agencies, probation and parole offices, courts, victim service providers, and adult, juvenile, and community corrections agencies from across the state were able to apply, and the state is still accepting applications on a rolling basis. The state anticipates announcing more awards, as the ones announced Wednesday only include applications submitted through May 8.

The money will be disbursed through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

File photo The Fairborn police department will receive $30,000 to combat the spread of COVID-19 https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_coronapolicedept.jpg File photo The Fairborn police department will receive $30,000 to combat the spread of COVID-19

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532