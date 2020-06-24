Construction of Fairborn Primary near completion

FAIRBORN — Construction is nearing completion at the new Fairborn Primary School building.

Last Monday, workers began the process of taking out the old and moving in the new as crews made the old primary school furniture available for the public to take. The primary school will be receiving brand new furniture and equipment, while the intermediate school will be moving their things into the old primary school building. The current Fairborn Intermediate building is scheduled to be demolished.

The new building is two stories, and will serve students in Kindergarten through second grade. Upgrades to the previous building include shared spaces for young students to work in small groups, updated heating and cooling systems, as well as improved accessibility features.

The building’s modern architecture not only gives it a visual upgrade, but a practical one as well, as the gymnasium doubles as a fairly unique storm shelter. The thick concrete walls can protect up to 1,200 staff and students from winds up to 250 miles per hour.

It’s currently unclear what the next school year will look like for students due to COVID-19. However, once students do return to the classroom, the little ones will have a brand new setting waiting for them.

Much of the new Fairborn Primary School building's architecture, including its windows, place emphasis on color and natural lighting. The new school building is two stories and features an updated architectural style.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

