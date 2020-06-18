Greene County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS — Despite the statewide downward trend in coronavirus cases, the trend line in Greene County is dramatically going up — particularly in Fairborn and Xenia.

The uptick is not unique to Greene County; the spike can be seen in all of Southwest Ohio, according to Ohio Department of Health (ODH) data released June 18.

Graphs mapping out cases by day for Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Warren and Hamilton counties all show similar trends.

In Greene County, cases have been increasing from June 2 to June 14, Disease Reporting System data from ODH shows. However, the last few days show incomplete numbers, as data is calculated based on the onset date of symptoms, which is unknown until a sick person goes to the doctor. Those numbers are expected to be higher.

The zip code with the most cases in the county is Fairborn (45324) with 47 cases, and then Xenia (45385) with 21 cases, although community spread is seen virtually all over the county.

Comparatively, Montgomery County saw a dramatic increase in cases from May 25 to June 13, as well as an increase of driving mobility and a few workplace outbreaks. Clark County has a hot spot at the Dole plant as well as an outbreak at a nursing home. Warren and Hamilton counties are also showing spikes in cases.

The state’s response focuses on adding pop-up testing sites in zip codes with the highest number of cases, with the help from the Ohio National Guard. The testing capability in Ohio has gone up; currently anyone who wants a test can be tested.

In Xenia, the guard will conduct COVID-19 testing at Greene County Health Center, 360 Wilson Drive, on Wednesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department is also working to find a site in Fairborn to conduct testing.

Anyone, even if they are not from the county where the testing site is located, can get a free test. More information will be released in the coming days about additional testing sites popping up in the state. A list of currently scheduled sites can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

According to Greene County Deputy Health Commissioner Noah Stuby, the county is focusing on case identification, contact tracing, and the distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

Stuby reported at a Dayton-area press conference Thursday that all first responders have received PPE, and none have tested positive. All local hospitals have capacity if needed, he said. Stuby urged residents to social distance and wear masks.

“We are encouraging businesses within our community to follow the low-cost and common sense methods to ensure the safety of employees and those who are entering their businesses,” he said.

Currently, Greene County has 58 active confirmed cases. Since June 1, there have been 44 new cases, which Stuby said is due to people being out more and spread happening within families, as well as the increased capacity in testing. Those with confirmed positive cases are isolated and are not a threat to the community, he said.

The total number of cases in Greene County is 156, with six deaths.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

