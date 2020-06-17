WSU students raise money for Habitat build

FAIRBORN — Wright State student organization Compassion in Action has raised $500 for Habitat for Humanity.

The students presented the funds to the organization last week for the purpose of rebuilding the home of Monica Thomas. Thomas lost her apartment last year to the Memorial Day tornadoes, and Habitat has since broken ground on her new home in the city of Clayton.

Thomas works third shift at Miami Valley North Hospital. The students from Compassion in Action were able to meet with her when they dropped by the Habitat for Humanity office to offer their contribution.

“They were moved by her story and held bake sales and other fundraisers to raise money to make the donation,” Development Director David Mauch told the Herald. “I was very touched by the generosity of the students.”

Habitat for Humanity hopes to complete work on Thomas’ new home over the summer. Work started on the build in January, though progress on the site has been impacted by COVID-19.

“Our work has been slowed by the fact we haven’t been able to utilize volunteers. We just opened our build site up to volunteers for the summer so we hope to pick up the pace on construction of the home,” said Mauch.

The purpose of Compassion in Action is “to provide aid to local charities and individuals in need throughout the Dayton area,” according to the student organization’s bylaws.

“We aim to impose a culture of compassion and empathy at Wright State University, a culture that is geared toward serving others without asking for anything in return,” it states.

Submitted photos Compassion in Action donated $500 toward a Habitat for Humanity build. Habitat volunteers broke ground on Monica Thomas' home in January. Monica Thomas works at the hospital.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

