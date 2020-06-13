USAF Museum to reopen July 1

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force is scheduled to reopen to the public Wednesday, July 1.

The museum and the Aviation Hall of Fame have been closed to the public since March 15 due to COVID-19.

Despite the reopening, the museum is still taking some precautionary measures. Visitors will be required to wear masks while at the museum, follow specific routes to manage the flow of foot traffic, and adhere to social distancing while in the museum.

”While the museum is excited to reopen, our top priority is the health and safety of our visitors and our entire museum family,” reads an official statement. “Therefore, we’ve carefully developed reopening guidelines following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the State of Ohio, local health experts and peer institutions across the country.”

Additionally, a few museum exhibits’ amenities will be closed to the public, including sit-in cockpits, the WWII 8th Air Force Control Tower, the playground, and water fountains. Walk-through aircraft will be closed to the public, except for the Space Shuttle Exhibit.

The museum theatre, simulator rides, and Valkyrie Café will all be operating at below capacity, to ensure social distancing.

File photo The United States Air Force Museum will reopen Wednesday, July 1, after its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_afmuseum.jpg File photo The United States Air Force Museum will reopen Wednesday, July 1, after its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

