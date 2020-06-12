Fairborn Farmers Market open for business

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Farmers Market is back up and running at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue.

Vendors on Wednesday set up shop selling everything from plants and flowers to jams and jellies. The market opened up at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and closed just shy of 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Market organizers reported they were quite busy earlier in the morning, despite COVID-19 restrictions. A few vendors said they were almost sold out by the end of the day.

“With social distancing, and teleworking, people want to get out of the house,” said organizer Kara Willis. “It’s also great for these people [vendors] since they can sell just about everything they brought.”

The market is held every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting in May and ending in October. As part of COVID-19 safety measures, the first hour of the market is reserved for seniors and other vulnerable individuals. Vendors and guests are required to adhere to social distancing and other guidelines provided by the State of Ohio.

London Bishop | Greene County News The market is now open every Wednesday from May to October. London Bishop | Greene County News Visitors can find anything at the market from plants and flowers to jams and jellies. Photo courtesy of the City of Fairborn A local vendor sells to a passerby.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-5024532

