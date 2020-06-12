Playgrounds reopen

FAIRBORN — All park amenities except shelter reservations are officially open to the public as of Wednesday.

The city’s playgrounds, fitness court and equipment, basketball, tennis, and sand volleyball courts are all now available for public use — with guidelines in place. The playgrounds join local hiking trails and bike paths as a resource for stir-crazy residents to get outside and enjoy the summer. The dog park on Sandhill Road, as well as the disc golf course in Community Park, opened up earlier in the year.

The Splash Pad at Central Park was scheduled to reopen on Thursday. However, that opening has been delayed due to mechanical issues. Water activities outside the YMCA will resume as soon as those repairs are made.

Additionally, crews are currently working to re-install the hoops and rims of the basketball courts, so residents can get back to practicing as soon as possible.

All park restrooms are now available for public use as well, except for those at Fairfield Park. Port-a-Johns have been made available in the meantime.

As summer break gets underway for children across the area, families were already taking advantage of the newly reopened recreational facilities Thursday morning. However, not everything is back to normal, as park shelters remain closed to reservations at this time. The shelters will become available again as the State of Ohio eases up on gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. A date for easing those restrictions has not been set.

City officials ask that those enjoying park facilities take precautions to keep themselves safe, including frequent hand washing, keeping six feet apart, and cutting down on large gatherings of people where possible.

London Bishop | Greene County News Playgrounds and park amenities have opened back up – with guidelines in place. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_playground-vertical-2-.jpg London Bishop | Greene County News Playgrounds and park amenities have opened back up – with guidelines in place.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532